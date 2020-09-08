Frances McDormand Takes a Walk in Nomadland Teaser Trailer

In case you worried movies would feel alien and unrelatable in the middle of a pandemic, here’s 58 seconds of Frances McDormand taking a walk, alone — an activity we’ve all become familiar with over the past six months. It’s the teaser trailer for Nomadland, Chloe Zhao’s follow-up to her acclaimed 2017 film The Rider. The adaptation of Jessica Bruder’s nonfiction book on people traveling the U.S. to look for work stars McDormand (in her first role since winning a second Oscar for Three Billboards) along with David Strathairn and real-life nomads Linda May, Charlene Swankie, and Bob Wells. Even with the festival circuit in pandemic disarray, Nomadland will walk through all the major showings, with dual premieres at Venice and Toronto on September 11, followed by a drive-in Telluride screening in Los Angeles and a centerpiece slot at the digital and drive-in New York Film Festival. It hits “theaters” December 4, whatever that will mean by then.