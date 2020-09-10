Photo: NBC via Getty Images

What’s the next best thing to a red table? Apparently, a couple of red chairs at the Fresh Prince reunion. On Thursday, September 10 exactly 30 years after the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air debuted, Will Smith took to Instagram to share that the previously announced Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion set to air on HBO Max would be a “for real Banks Family Reunion” including the actress who portrayed the original Aunt Viv, Jane Hubert. Real 90s kids will know that Jane Hubert played Aunt Viv for the first 3 seasons of the hit sitcom before being replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid for the final 3 seasons due to Smith and Hubert having major difficulty working with each other on set. Since that day, Hubert has been very, very vocal about her disdain for both the show and the Smith family and has never attended a Fresh Prince reunion. However, hell seems to have frozen over as from the looks of it, Hubert and Will were getting along swimmingly. I guess we’ll have to wait and see if the original Aunt Viv and her erstwhile nephew are able to bury this 30-year hatchet.

Yooooo. Will Smith just posted this pic.twitter.com/voGbwtBBfj — DJ R-Tistic (@DJRTistic) September 10, 2020