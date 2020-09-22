Take that, Disney+: Netflix can make you and your children weep, too. The proverbial and now literal streaming animation space race between streaming giants has escalated further as Netflix has unveiled the trailer for their big new fall animated movie Over the Moon, and yes, of course, the mom dies. But first! She tells the story of Chang’e, the moon goddess of Chinese mythology, inspiring her STEM-proficient daughter to dream of literally rocketing herself off to space to find Chang’e, who has apparently taken up a pop career. Glen Keane, a longtime Disney animator and Oscar winner for Dear Basketball, directs the movie, which is produced by Pearl Studio, also behind the recent Abominable. Over the Moon boasts an impressive voice cast that includes Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Ruthie Ann Miles, Sandra Oh, Robert G. Chiu, Margaret Cho, and Kimiko Glenn, and yes, thank goodness, they do get to sing. The movie has a score by Steven Price, and songs by Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, and Helen Park. Over the Moon premieres October 23. Your children will be demanding a rabbit toy.