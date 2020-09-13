Photo: NBC

You don’t give your protagonist a deep, sincere, sometimes erotic reverence for Joe Biden, and then not have her show up during the 2020 election cycle. This weekend, Aubrey Plaza announced on Instagram that she and most of the Parks and Recreation cast will reunite once again during quarantine, this time to fundraise for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. “Excited to announce this,” the Ingrid Goes West actress wrote in her extremely un-April-like post Saturday.

She’ll be joined by her castmates Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Retta, and Jim O’Heir, as well as the sitcom’s creator Mike Schur. You will have to donate to gain access to the Parks and Rec Town Hall, which convenes Thursday, September 17 at 8 p.m. with a Q&A to follow at 8:30 p.m., but any dollar amount will do. Plaza also teases some “surprise guests,” so hopefully Patton Oswalt has just as much to say about the actual Star Wars: The Force Awakens as his character did about the film’s potential plot back in season five.