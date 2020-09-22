Patton Oswalt Announces New Virtual Stand-up Comedy Show, Keep Your Distance

Patton Oswalt Photo: YouTube

Since it’s not yet possible to embark on a live theater tour, comedian Patton Oswalt has found another way to work out new material in front of a crowd. Oswalt will perform a virtual comedy show for fans in October called Keep Your Distance via On Location Live. It will include an hour of all-new stand-up material followed by an “after-party” where he will field questions from the audience. “I am sparing NO expense to bring you the best-looking, best-sounding at-home comedy experience,” Oswalt tells Vulture. “I just checked this one corner of my living room for lighting and acoustics, and I plan to check another corner maybe next week.” Check out a promo for the show below, in which Oswalt (understandably) loses his mind and calls the show Fatty Fatty Sad Sad:

Oswalt went further into detail in the press release for Keep Your Distance, adding, “I’ve traveled all over the planet bringing laughter and joy and healing but now I am walking ten yards into my guest room to yell at a computer screen while the world burns down outside. Experience the horror. Take my hand. We shall die together and become immortal. Also, there’s some dick jokes.” Oswalt’s most recent stand-up special, I Love Everything, debuted on Netflix back in May.

Tickets for Keep Your Distance, which takes place Friday, October 23, at 9 p.m. ET, are $15 and available on the On Location Live website. A portion of the proceeds will go to the nonprofit organization Alice’s Kids, which provides short-term financial help to children in need. The organization also happens to share a name with Oswalt’s young daughter, who we very much hope will make a Keep Your Distance cameo to show off her piano skills.