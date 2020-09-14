Certified young person Paul Rudd wants you to wear a mask. Listen up: pic.twitter.com/GTks5NUBmR — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 14, 2020

Paul Rudd might seem ageless, but as his new coronavirus mask PSA from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo demonstrates, trying to stay hip and on trend can make anyone seem one thousand years old. In the spot, the Ant-Man star pokes fun at both his own youthful appearance, and the concept of needing to make mask usage seems cool to appeal to, well, not actually young people. People who still think they’re young, let’s say. “So fam, let’s real talk: masks are totally beast,” Rudd declares, while playing one of those guitars that are, like, double guitars. “So slide that in your DMs and Twitch it!”

Hot Ones’ host Sean Evans also makes a cameo in a chicken-stained mask to recreate Paul Rudd’s massively-memed moment from the hot wing interview show by First We Feast, even though he shouldn’t have to trick you into thinking masks are dope either. So, for the love of god, please: wear a mask. Your dank squad will thank you.