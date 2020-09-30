The Only Good Thing on TV Last Night Was Phoebe Bridgers Singing on Seth Meyers

One of the (relatively) better things about this hell year has been that, every few weeks, Phoebe Bridgers comes around and reminds us that she made one of the year’s most perfect songs. Last night, she once again performed that song — “I Know the End,” the epic closer off her album Punisher — on Late Night With Seth Meyers. (Talk about timing.) Meyers, a fan of Bridgers and Punisher, called her appearance “such a wonderful example” of a remote performance, and well, we’d have to agree. Bridgers starts singing in a mansion fit to house those pristine vocals before moving through a winding backstage, then finally making it to her venue, an eerily empty theater, for that wonderful breakdown. Before you know it, like the song says, the end of the performance is here, and you’ll just want to scream along again and again.

