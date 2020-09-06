Photo: 20th Century Fox

If entering the fall in the exact same situation we’ve been in since March feels like a night cruise in eel-infested waters, maybe a little Princess Bride will make you feel slightly less than mostly dead. According to Variety, the cast of director Rob Reiner’s beloved 1987 fantasy-comedy will assemble on Sunday, September 13 at 6 p.m. CT for a virtual table read and fundraising event to benefit the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

Reiner will be joined by stars Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Billy Crystal, and Mandy Patinkin, with comedian Patton Oswalt hosting a question and answer segment after the reading concludes. While a donation is required to attend, it looks like any amount will do. You can learn more about the event here.

Elwes announced the event on Twitter Friday. “#Inconceivable! I’m excited to announce a virtual #PrincessBrideReunion,” the actor tweeted, adding “#DumpTrumperdinck,” in case it wasn’t clear which deranged character President Trump would play in an IRL version of the film.