Queen Elizabeth Cordially Invites You to Watch a Movie at Her Country Estate

Photo: WireImage

On the off chance you find yourself in the English countryside with nothing to do, consider a visit to Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham Estate, which will be hosting a drive-in movie theater starting September 25. The line-up will include 1917, Rocketman, Toy Story, The Greatest Showman, and Bohemian Rhapsody, as well as Moana, Grease, and A Star Is Born. According to the estate’s website, the drive-in will follow strict COVID-19 guidelines. Drive-in movie theaters have had something of a resurgence in the past year. While the movie industry reels from the effects of the pandemic, drive-ins have been proposed as a safer, social-distance-friendly alternative to traditional movie theaters, with New York governor Andrew Cuomo asking back in April, “Where is the public-safety issue? It’s a drive-in theater.” Clearly, the queen herself feels the same.