Photo: Getty Images

Have you ever wanted to learn a thing or two from Quinta Brunson? Well soon you’ll have the chance as Deadline announced that the comedian is headed to ABC with a single-camera workplace comedy about public school teachers. The project currently known as Untitled Quinta Brunson Project hails from Brunson, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker’s Ehsugadee Productions and Warner Bros. TV where Halpern and Schumacker have a development deal. The show will follow a group of teachers working at one of the worst public schools in the country, simply because they love to teach. However, the question must be asked, “is their love of educating children enough to counteract the school district’s bullsh*t attitude toward educating children?” Brunson created the show and is set to star and executive produce because she can truly do it all. If for some reason you’re not familiar with Brunson’s comedy, then check out her social media presence, Vulture’s recent Follow Friday interview with her, or any of her many hilarious performances in HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, including my personal favorite “Dance Biter.” Class is in session.