Photo: JC Olivera/WireImage

A lonely young woman seized by a romantic obsession and driven down the winding paths of self-realization and delusion? Why, that’s basically Rachel Bloom’s Bat signal! According to Deadline, the My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator and star reaffirms her brand is strong by executive producing I’m In Love With The Dancer From My Bat Mitzvah, written by Ilana Wolpert, herself a former CEG assistant. The series, now in development at The CW, is described as a “romantic mystery comedy drama,” which, again, is exactly how we’d describe My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, minus the whole musical part, with a dash of Search Party.

I’m In Love With The Dancer From My Bat Mitzvah, allegedly “inspired by real events,” follows a new college grad who “after being romantically rejected by her best friend, becomes obsessed with a dancer from her bat mitzvah, leading her and her friends down a dangerous rabbit hole of criminal conspiracy.” All in all, definitely more ill-advised than merely moving to beautiful West Covina, the pride of the Inland Empire, which is famously only two hours from the beach.