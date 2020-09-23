Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd Invented the Selfie in 1996

Photo: Instagram

Many a history of the selfie has been written, but none have acknowledged the pivotal role that a young Paul Rudd and Reese Witherspoon played in the popularization of the form, as evidenced by an Instagram posted by Witherspoon on Tuesday. “Wait a second… did #PaulRudd and I take the ‘Selfie’ in 1996?” she captioned the post, and we suspect that they did. Fellow ‘90s icon Selma Blair added in the comments, “I’m in love with this relic fit for the smithsonian.” This picture does indeed belong in a museum, right alongside whatever machinery Rudd and Witherspoon use to stay ageless. Witherspoon posted a different throwback photo with Rudd back in August of the two on the set of 2010’s How Do You Know, revealing, “for those who are curious: Paul Rudd is as wonderful in person as he is on screen,” but we all already knew that.