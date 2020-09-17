She invented fashion shows. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodma

This year’s fall New York Fashion Week just finished yesterday, although you’d be forgiven for not even knowing it was happening in the first place, because it was largely socially distanced and virtual. Not that virtual fashion shows have to be a bad thing: Case in point, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show on Amazon Prime Video changed the game last year, and she’s about to do it again. Today, Rihanna announced in a statement that the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video on October 2, and the lineup is even more stacked than last year’s. This year’s Savage X Fenty show will feature performances from Travis Scott, Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, and Roddy Ricch. It will also feature special appearances from Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Willow Smith, Laura Harrier, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, and Irina Shayk. Does this mean Bradley Cooper will be watching, with his hands balled up into little fists? Possibly. Thank you, creative director and fashion luminary Rihanna, for your vision.