Photo: FilmMagic

One of television’s most charmingly British couples, Rose Leslie and Kit Harington, are expecting their first child together, confirmed Leslie to Make Magazine. Leslie posed with her baby bump in the magazine’s latest issue and revealed that she and Harington are spending quarantine in a Tudor manor house in East Anglia, which she refers to as “the house that Jon Snow built.” Fashion editor Ursula Lake posted Leslie’s photos on Instagram, writing, “A very special all-women team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!” Leslie and Harington met on the set of Game of Thrones playing Ygritte and Jon Snow, respectively. The happy couple tied the knot back in 2018 after dating for six years. Congratulations to the parents to be! They can rule out at least one baby name.