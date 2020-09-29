Sam Jay Is Getting a Late-Night Show, Confirming One Good Thing for 2021

Sam Jay. Photo: Marcus Price/Netflix

2020 is turning out to be a huge year for comedian Sam Jay, who already had some impressive accomplishments in the can between writing for Saturday Night Live and starring in her own Netflix stand-up special, 3 in the Morning, back in August. Next up? Becoming television’s newest late-night host.

HBO announced today that Jay will host a new weekly 30-minute late-night series for the network, which Insecure’s Prentice Penny will executive produce. Currently called The Untitled Sam Jay Project, the show will center on Jay as she “tackles top trending topics in urban and world culture for the week — including race, politics, sexual identity, science, celebrity, religion, and more — and examines them from her unique and subversive point of view.”

“I’m really excited to bring my point of view to late-night television and have felt nothing but support creatively from HBO and A Penny For Your Thoughts,” said Jay, referring to Prentice Penny’s production company. “So everyone wear your mask and vote so I can make my TV show! Thaaaanks!”

The show is slated to debut on HBO sometime in 2021. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.