Jurassic Park costars Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum are back together again for the franchise’s most recent film, the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, and to celebrate, they serenaded each other in a series of videos posted by Neill on Monday. “I Remember You,” the actor captioned a Twitter video featuring the pair at a piano. On Instagram, he captured himself singing while Goldblum played along. “More from the #LoungeGoldblum on this day off,” wrote Neill. “Next time I will wear my shades too. I had a cool deficit.”

Labor Day holiday aside, Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, is currently shooting in the United Kingdom. On their day off, the pair sing Swing Time’s “A Fine Romance,” My Fair Lady’s “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face,” and “I Remember You,” originally performed by Dorothy Lamour in 1942’s The Fleet’s In. Oh, and, of course, a new track, made up entirely of Jeff Goldblum’s Jeff Goldblum-esque riffing, non-sequiturs and ad libs.