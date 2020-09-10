Eek! Neve Campbell Is Officially Returning for Scream Relaunch

Neve in Scream. Photo: Dimension Films

Is it really a “relaunch” if it features many members of the original cast reviving their original characters? Unclear, but what matters is that Scream is coming back for a fifth movie, and according to Bloody Disgusting, Neve Campbell is returning to play Sidney Prescott again in this new entry in the franchise, which is due in theaters January 14, 2022. In March it was announced that Ready or Not co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett would helm a relaunch of the Scream horror franchise, but there were no further details on which members of the original cast would be returning, if anyone. In a statement from filmmaking group Radio Silence, Campbell said, “I am beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott and return to Woodsboro.” Bloody Disgusting also confirmed that Courteney Cox and David Arquette will return to play Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley, and new members of the ensemble will include Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, and Jenna Ortega.