Seth Meyers Interviews a Mummy

If you only watch one thing today, let it be this: Seth Meyers interviewing a long-dead, newly discovered Egyptian mummy, who is actually Andy Samberg wearing toilet paper. “A few weeks back, thirteen mysterious mummies were discovered in an Egyptian well,” Meyers explains, and elaborates that tweets from Late Night with Seth Meyers producer Mike Shoemaker, along with head writer Alex Baze’s co-sign, convinced him to cover this essential news item with help from Samberg. Samberg’s mummy is almost immediately antagonistic: “Sorry, but I just got woken up after 2500 years of full-on snoozing. I mean, I was in deep REM.” The interview is made all the more perfect by Meyers, who can’t keep a straight face. “You seem pretty lightly wrapped for a mummy,” Meyers notes. “Yeah, I’d usually have more, but gotta conserve the TP ‘cause of the ‘demic,” Samberg’s mummy answers. Which, fair.

