Shawn Mendes Announces New Album, and You Know Camila Cabello Is Involved

Do you hear that? That’s called Wonder. Photo: Medios y Media/Getty Images

Like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello taking a pap walk at the beginning of quarantine, we could all use some escape right now. Lucky for the Mend-heads, Shawn is back to take you to wonderland. That’s what he promises on the intro to his new album, Wonder, teased now with a new trailer. From that trailer, wonderland just looks like a cluttered apartment filled with a tank-top-clad Mendes and his delicate falsetto. But we’re not complaining. Maybe we’ll know more this Friday, October 2, when Mendes releases the lead single and title track. The album itself — his fourth, after 2018’s self-titled — will follow on December 4. It’s Mendes’s first new music after his two 2019 singles, “If I Can’t Have You” and “Señorita,” with Cabello.

And in case their lack of public appearances made you forget, Mendes and Cabello still seem to be going strong, with the former Fifth Harmony member helping the pop singer-songwriter announce his album on Instagram. Cabello posted the album trailer before Mendes’s announcement, writing, “@shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions.” In his own note to fans on Twitter, Mendes wrote, “it really feels like a piece of me has been written down on paper and recorded into song. i tried to be as real and as honest as i’ve ever been. it’s a world and a journey and a dream and an album i’ve been wanting to make for a really long time.”