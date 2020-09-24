Chris Rock and Megan Thee Stallion to Kick Off SNL Season 46

Saturday Night Live has found its first host to kick off its 46th season on October 3, and it’s an alum of the show: comedian and Fargo star Chris Rock, who was a cast member from 1990–1993. Joining Rock as musical guest for the premiere is Megan Thee Stallion. It will make Rock’s third time as SNL host; he previously hosted episodes in 1994 and most recently in 2014.
Near the end of last season, SNL pivoted to taping remote episodes due to the pandemic, but the season 46 premiere will mark the return to live shows from Studio 8H. All of the cast from last season are returning this fall, along with three new hires, which Lorne Michaels revealed to Vulture in our interview with him on September 16: improviser and UCB alum Lauren Holt, stand-up Punkie Johnson, and SNL writer Andrew Dismukes. Additionally, former supervising writer Anna Drezen was promoted to co-head writer, and Ego Nwodim was promoted from featured to repertory player. Michaels also confirmed that Alec Baldwin will return as Trump, Maya Rudolph will return as Kamala Harris, and a new and promising actor has been hired to portray Joe Biden: Jim Carrey.