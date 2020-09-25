All 45 Seasons of SNL Are Finally Coming to Peacock

We’re freakin’ excited! Photo: Saturday Night Live/YouTube

If you’re an SNL nerd who has been disappointed with the inability to watch old episodes of the NBC series on Peacock, here’s some good news: Said episodes are on the way. According to Variety, all 45 seasons of Saturday Night Live will be available to stream on Peacock starting next Thursday, October 1. When Peacock launched on July 15, SNL fans were let down to see the availability of the show on the streaming service, which was limited to only the most recent five seasons as well as the “SNL Vault” channel, which plays sketches from various seasons live and at random.

It’s been a long and confusing journey until now, with NBC originally claiming all seasons would be available, then backtracking and deleting a tweet about it, then today’s news happened. But it’s certainly a welcome development, considering full seasons of SNL haven’t been available to stream for years. Variety’s report notes that it’s unclear whether musical performances or pretaped shorts will be included on Peacock — they were sometimes left out of previous libraries due to to licensing issues — so we’ll have to wait until October 1 to find out. Still, it’s freakin’ exciting!