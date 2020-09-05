Photo: NBC

Saturday Night Live won’t return with new episodes until later this fall, but according to Deadline, tonight, Saturday, September 5, the sketch show will pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman by re-airing his April 7, 2018 episode, the only episode hosted by the late actor.

Black Panther premiered in theaters on January 29 of that year, and was still having a huge cultural moment, which resulted in Boseman bringing you characters like T’Challa on Black Jeopardy, a Black Panther fan debating who can do the Wakanda Forever salute, and, less explicably, R. Kelly dancing with a sandwich in a Disney World magic mirror. Boseman passed away Friday, August 28 after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. He was 43.