Snoop Dogg Has Money on His Mind, Releases Gin Brand

Got his mind on his money and his money on his mind.

Twenty-six years after crooning about the pleasures of his “Gin and Juice,” Snoop Dogg is gonna let us have a taste. The rapper has announced his own liquor brand, INDOGGO Gin. “I can’t wait for the world to taste my remix on gin!” Snoop said in a statement to People. “When I wrote ‘Gin & Juice’ back in ’94 it was about good feelings and real experiences, it just naturally became a global anthem. When creating INDOGGO, I wanted to give those feelings new life with an approachable juicy gin that’s smooth like the D.O. Double G.” He partnered with Keenan Towns, co-founder of Trusted Spirits, to make the “laid-back,” gluten-free beverage. The man loves this gin so much he doesn’t even need the juice — he likes it on the rocks just as much. Pour one out for all the other celebrity liquors; they’ve got some tough competition. “It tastes different from any other gin in the world,” Snoop Dogg adds. “We call it juicy and laid-back.” The purple bottles with Snoop’s gold-foil signature come in 750 milliliters for $29.99 and mini 50-milliliter bottles for $1.99. INDOGGO will be available in California this fall and begins rolling out across the U.S. into 2021.