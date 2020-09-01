Twenty-six years after crooning about the pleasures of his “Gin and Juice,” Snoop Dogg is gonna let us have a taste. The rapper has announced his own liquor brand, INDOGGO Gin. “I can’t wait for the world to taste my remix on gin!” Snoop said in a statement to People. “When I wrote ‘Gin & Juice’ back in ’94 it was about good feelings and real experiences, it just naturally became a global anthem. When creating INDOGGO, I wanted to give those feelings new life with an approachable juicy gin that’s smooth like the D.O. Double G.” He partnered with Keenan Towns, co-founder of Trusted Spirits, to make the “laid-back,” gluten-free beverage. The man loves this gin so much he doesn’t even need the juice — he likes it on the rocks just as much. Pour one out for all the other celebrity liquors; they’ve got some tough competition. “It tastes different from any other gin in the world,” Snoop Dogg adds. “We call it juicy and laid-back.” The purple bottles with Snoop’s gold-foil signature come in 750 milliliters for $29.99 and mini 50-milliliter bottles for $1.99. INDOGGO will be available in California this fall and begins rolling out across the U.S. into 2021.
Snoop Dogg Has Money on His Mind, Releases Gin Brand
Got his mind on his money and his money on his mind. Photo: John Parra/Getty Images for Bud Light