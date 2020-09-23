Sohla El-Waylly Photo: Bon Appétit/YouTube

When chef, writer, and media personality Sohla El-Waylly revealed in June that she and other Bon Appétit staffers of color were not treated or compensated fairly for their work as part of the BA Test Kitchen’s cast of editors turned YouTube celebrities, “Justice for Sohla” became a Twitter battle cry. El-Waylly called for editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport to resign, and she and other BA on-screen talent announced that they would no longer make YouTube content for the magazine’s channel. Now, it looks like justice for Sohla will finally be served and plated, all before the Test Kitchen has even regrouped.

Deadline reports that El-Waylly is debuting a new YouTube series called Stump Sohla, and it will have nothing to do with Condé Nast Entertainment. Instead, Stump Sohla will stream through the Binging With Babish YouTube channel, founded by chef and YouTuber Andrew Rea, who’s best known for his humorous, aesthetically pleasing videos in which he develops recipes based on food in pop culture (think It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s milk steak, or the prison sauce from Goodfellas). On Stump Sohla, El-Waylly will spin a wheel with categories like “astronaut food,” “make it scary,” “serve on fire,” and “18th century,” and she will have to cook a meal while sticking to the theme.

El-Waylly told Deadline she’s excited, saying, “Not only do I get to spin a giant wheel (what!) but no matter where it lands I know we’re gonna have a good time!” Rea added, “Her knowledge, humor, and personality make her reflective of everything great about what YouTube has to offer, and it’s thrilling for her to join us as the first new addition to the BCU (Babish Culinary Universe).” The first episode of the ten-episode order premieres this Thursday, September 24.