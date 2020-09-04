Anna Faris to Say Goodbye to Mom on CBS After Seven Seasons

Photo: CBS

After starring in the show for seven seasons, Anna Faris will be leaving the CBS sitcom Mom in pursuit of “new opportunities.” The comedy from creator Chuck Lorre features Faris as exasperated single mom of two Christy, who must navigate sobriety, parenthood, and her relationship with her own mother Bonnie, played by Allison Janney, who also grapples with addiction. According to TVLine, Warner Bros. Television has confirmed the show won’t be recasting her role, but rather “the character’s absence will be addressed in a Season 8 storyline.”

“The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career,” the actress said in a statement Friday. “I’m so thankful to Chuck, the writers, and my amazing cast mates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

WBTV, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions confirmed her departure in their own joint statement Friday. “From the inception of Mom, Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy,” it reads. “We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna’s seven years with us. We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal.”