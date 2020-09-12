Steve Martin Really Wants You To Know He’s Steve Martin Even When Wearing A Mask

An absolutely necessary invention. Photo: Twitter

Wearing a mask and having to obscure their gorgeous faces must be very difficult for celebrities. I mean, what’s the point of even being famous if you’re not being recognized and fawned over wherever you go? Thankfully, Steve Martin has come up with a solution that will work if you happen to be a celebrity wearing a mask whose name is Steve Martin. The comedian, actor, and wonderful banjo player took to Twitter to share his invention with the masses. “I always wear a mask when I go outside,” Tweeted Martin. “But something about it was leaving me anxious and unsettled. I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution” followed by a photo of Martin wearing the classic medical mask, a pair of shades, and a hastily written sign that says “Steve Martin” with an arrow pointing down to his face. Thanks to Martin’s ingenuity, no longer do we mere mortals have to wonder if the masked grey-haired man we just passed walking down the street is, in fact, Steve Martin. Now we know beyond a shadow of a doubt if it is Steve Martin or not. Crisis averted.

I always wear a mask when I go outside. But something about it was leaving me anxious and unsettled. I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution. pic.twitter.com/aUW4jHI3dX — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 12, 2020