Stevie Nicks Is on the Edge of Saving Cinema

Egregiously the only woman to be inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame twice. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Tenet who? Stevie Nicks, who has been doubling as a public health commissioner amid the coronavirus pandemic, has announced that she’s releasing her concert film 24 Karat Gold in movie theaters across the world next month. For two nights only on October 21 and 25, the film, which was recorded during her solo tour in 2017, will be available at select cinemas, drive-ins, and exhibition spaces. (So for all of the car-less people out there: Bite the bullet and call your local Hertz outpost now.) In addition to the entirety of Nicks’s 24 Karat Gold concert being recorded, the film, similar to the structure of Beyoncé’s Homecoming, will reveal “intimate storytelling and inspirations for some of the most famous and timeless songs and lyrics in music history.” Because who needs time inversion when you can get a front-row seat to America’s most tenured and sexy feud instead?

The 24 Karat Gold Tour was one of my favorite tours I’ve ever done. It’s a trip. It’s a journey. Come with me!

24 Karat Gold The Concert will be in movie theaters exclusively on October 21 & 25. Tickets on sale Sept 23. Visit https://t.co/v65gvBXXoI for info.#24KaratConcert pic.twitter.com/skZ8UPHMFb — Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) September 16, 2020