Stevie Nicks Does the Math and Wishes Harry Styles Was Older

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For The Rock and Ro

The relationship between Stevie Nicks and Harry Styles has been one of cute intrigue in recent years, with the duo enjoying a seasonal news cycle of compliments, covers, and, if we’re lucky, maybe a joint public appearance or two. This crescendoed during last year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, when Styles, in his induction speech for Nicks, called her “everything you’ve ever wanted in a lady, in a lover, in a friend.” Yes, l-o-v-e-r. Take that as you will, the 46-year age difference be damned. But in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Nicks was asked if an older, non-millennial Styles would be her type, to which she responded with a shrewd retort. “Well,” she said with a laugh, “that would be a good thing.” Nicks also said that she was “very proud” of the way Styles has chosen to evolve his career after his One Direction era, “because he made a choice to be a rock ‘n’ roll star and not a pop star.”

Elsewhere in the piece, Nicks confirmed that she hasn’t spoken to her eternal love dagger, Lindsey Buckingham, since he was unceremoniously kicked out of Fleetwood Mac in 2018. She did, however, say that she wrote Buckingham a note after he suffered a heart attack in the winter of 2019, requiring a procedure that damaged his vocal cords. “You better take care of yourself,” Nicks wrote. “You better take it easy and you better do everything they tell you and get your voice back and feel the grace that you have made it through this.” Who knows, maybe gear up for the reunion tour in 2025.