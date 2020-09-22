Supergirl to Hang Up the Cape After Upcoming Sixth Season

Photo: The CW

Say good-bye to the ladies of Supergirl. The CW’s trailblazing DC Comics show is officially ending after its upcoming sixth season, per a release. The team behind Supergirl, created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, has already started working on story lines for the final 20 episodes, set to begin production later this month. The sixth and final season will premiere in 2021. Superman’s big cousin Kara Zor-El Danvers (Glee’s Melissa Benoist) crashed onto the CW in October 2016 after premiering on CBS. The show was a milestone for comic-book adaptations, soaring onto screens a full year before Gal Gadot would debut Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman. Throughout six seasons and five crossovers with Greg Berlanti’s The Flash, Arrow, and more, Supergirl diversified the superhero genre, and, in 2018, the show added TV’s first-ever trans superhero, played by Nicole Maines. The CW’s Super quota will be filled by Berlanti’s latest, Superman & Lois, which sees Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch reprising the roles they originated in other CW shows. The cancellation news bitterly arrives on Supergirl’s canonical birthday, September 22, so hopefully it’s not too late to turn those fancams into in memoriams.