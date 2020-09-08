Photo: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

It’s been two years since Mac Miller passed away at the age of 26 due to an accidental overdose. On Monday, the late rapper’s peers, including SZA, Chance the Rapper, and Thundercat, joined fans on social media in remembering Miller’s talent and friendship on the anniversary of his passing. “You have two families, the family you’re born with and the family you choose,” Thundercat posted on Twitter. “The family I chose, Not a day goes by I don’t feel it. I know y’all feel it too. Only bumping Mac Miller today.”

Last month, Miller’s estate released a deluxe version of his K.I.D.S. mixtape, upon the tenth anniversary of its release, with two new tracks “Ayye” and “Back in the Day.” His posthumous album, Circles, was also released in January of this year. “The heart keeps getting broken til it stays open,” wrote Thundercat, who dedicated his April 2020 album It Is What It Is to friend and collaborator Miller, in another tweet. “Love you always Mac.”

love you mac! 🤍 always n forever 🌬 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 7, 2020

R.I.P. Mac Miller I miss you mane — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) September 7, 2020

Mac Miller 💙 4L — Wale (@Wale) September 7, 2020

RIP MAC MILLER ... — Mustard (@mustard) September 7, 2020

Then one day Mac took me on tour — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2020

Mac was so cool. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2020

You have two families, the family you’re born with and the family you choose...The family I chose, Not a day goes by I don’t feel it. I know y’all feel it too. Only bumping Mac Miller today. pic.twitter.com/2VQLsP08bT — ashy daddy (@Thundercat) September 7, 2020

The heart keeps getting broken til it stays open. Love you always Mac. pic.twitter.com/4tNVMsNtUd — ashy daddy (@Thundercat) September 7, 2020

I love you both so much and miss my family every day 😣💔 thank you for allowing me in your space to discover myself and believing in me the entire time..I could never repay you 😔🕊 https://t.co/EKBZMJorHY — SZA (@sza) September 7, 2020