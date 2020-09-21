Taylor Swift Drops ‘Betty Live From the 2020 ACM Awards,’ Answers Prayers

Photo: Getty Images for ACM

Taylor Swift’s sojourn back to the ACM Awards for the first time in seven years last week can now be listened to on repeat with ease. Her first live performance of “betty,” the country-tinged, gay-tinged track from folklore hit streaming services Friday, September 18, and joined the latest chapter in her folklore thematic album on September 21. Never not doing the most, even in her most low-key rollout compared to recent years, Swift has been releasing EPs compiling tracks from folklore, each making up a chapter in her “thematic album.” “Betty Live from the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards” opens “folklore: the yeah I showed up at your party chapter,” complete with icons “the 1,” “cardigan,” “mirrorball,” “invisible string,” and “the last great american dynasty.” Basically, the “all hits, no misses” playlist. Lest the Swifties get too carried away in interpreting her tales, the stream-boosting playlists offer guided listening. The “yeah I showed up at your party chapter” follows “the escapism,” “the sleepless nights,” and “the saltbox house” chapters. If streaming these playlists is what it takes to a get a “betty” music video, you already know what you need to do.