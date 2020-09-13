Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taylor Swift might not consider her song “betty” part of the queer pop-music canon like fans hoped, but as of this week, the folklore track will be joining the Academy of Country Music Awards index. Returning to her sonic roots, the singer is set to perform “betty” at the 2020 ACM Awards on Wednesday, September 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, hosted by Keith Urban.

Swift’s performance at the Academy of Country Music’s 55th annual awards show will take place at the Grand Old Opry House in Nashville, which serves as one of this year’s venues, along with the city’s Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. The singer has earned nine previous ACM wins, including a 50th Anniversary Milestone Award in 2015. The set will be her debut performance of “betty,” and her first time playing one of her songs at the awards show since 2013, when she sang “Red” alongside Vince Gill and Alison Krauss. It seems unlikely Taylor is planning to go country again, but in the long history of singers who have made the switch, she seems like one of the few who could seamlessly pull it off in reverse.