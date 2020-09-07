Photo: Mat Hayward/GC Images

After a month and a half at the top of the charts, Taylor Swift’s most recent album has brought her up to Whitney Houston’s level, making them both the female artist with the most cumulative weeks at number one. According to Billboard, Swift’s folklore has spent six weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart, giving the singer 46 weeks total at number one across her eight studio albums. She is now tied with Houston, the female artist who first reached the milestone with 1985’s Whitney Houston, 1987’s Whitney, 1992’s The Bodyguard soundtrack, and 2009’s I Look to You.

Swift’s folklore is also the first album in four years to spend six consecutive weeks at number one, following Drake’s The View in 2016, and has now achieved the most weeks at number one of any 2020 album so far. As for other female artists, Adele currently has 34 weeks at number one, but if Taylor wants to take the crown across the board, she’ll need a few more months under her belt: The Beatles spent 132 weeks at number one across 19 qualifying works.