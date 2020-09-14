Watchmen. Schitt’s Creak Lead the TCA Awards

Regina King, TCA Award winner. Photo: HBO

Who watches the Watchmen? The Television Critics Association, for one. Today, on September 14, the TCA announced the winners of the 36th Annual TCA Awards, which were awarded sans ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic. HBO was the big winner of this year’s awards, winning in six of the 13 total categories, with four awards honoring Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen. The “Individual Achievement” awards went to Regina King for Watchmen and Catherine O’Hara for Schitt’s Creek, and A Black Lady Sketch Show received some well-deserved recognition in the “Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows.” There were also big wins all around for [Saoirse Ronan voice] women. Big congrats also go to Alex Trebek, this year’s Lifetime Achievement honoree. Let’s celebrate that. With the Emmys less than a week away, read the winners below to walk all over your Emmys-prediction pool.

Individual Achievement in Drama: Regina King (Watchmen, HBO)

Individual Achievement in Comedy: Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek, Pop TV)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: The Last Dance (ESPN)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: Cheer (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming: Molly of Denali (PBS Kids)

Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows: A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Outstanding New Program: Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Movie Or Miniseries: Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama: Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Program of the Year: Watchmen (HBO)

Lifetime Achievement Honoree: Alex Trebek

Heritage Award: Star Trek (CBS)