The Real Housewives Exodus Continues With Teddi Mellencamp

More like All Out. Teddi Mellencamp announced she would not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a September 22 Instagram post. The daughter of rock perfomer John Mellencamp, who logged three seasons with the series after joining in season eight, said in her Instagram video that her contract was not being renewed. “Of course I could give you the standard respnse of ‘Oh, we both came to the decision that it would be best’ — nah. I’m not gonna do that, that’s not who I am,” she said. “Of course, when I got the news, I was sad. It feels like a breakup, almost.” Mellencamp was heavily criticized this past season for revealing Denise Richards’ alleged affair with Brandi Glanville, with Richards denying it and also leaving the show. She has also come under fire for her All In “accountability” diet program, which former participants say mandates a 500-calorie-a-day diet.

Yet above all else, fans have speculated that the series is booting Mellencamp because she’s boring. As a Daily Mail source so eloquently put it:

The network has not been impressed with her performance on the show. They considered cutting her last season but gave her one last chance. She is boring and stale and does not offer anything to the franchise with her robotic and staged delivery when interacting with the other cast members. The issue is, the other cast members don’t particularly like her and beyond Kyle [Richards], no one is friends with her. Kyle will most likely dump her, when Bravo does.

Mellencamp is the latest in a string of Real Housewives exits this year. Along with her and Richards, NeNe Leakes is leaving Atlanta (again), Dorinda Medley is leaving New York, and Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge are leaving Orange County.