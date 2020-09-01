Bachelorette Star Becca Kufrin Splits From Her Blue Lives Matter Fiancé

Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

In relationship news that’s been predicted for quite some time, former Bachelorette lead Becca Kufrin has ended her engagement with contestant Garrett Yrigoyen more than two years after they got engaged on the show. Kufrin confirmed the split “with a heavy heart” in an Instagram post on September 1, which was accompanied by a photo of the duo in happier times. “All that we will share is that we still have nothing but love and respect for one another even though we’ve decided to go down our own separate paths,” Kufrin explained. “While we’ve arrived at this point, it doesn’t diminish the countless, amazing memories made together. We hope that everyone can allow us grace, respect, and the time to heal our hearts as we navigate this next chapter in our lives.”

Yrigoyen has long been a divisive presence within the Bachelor franchise ever since he emerged as a front-runner during Kufrin’s season in the summer of 2018. At the time, Yrigoyen’s odious social-media history was unearthed, which revealed his penchant for “liking” memes that mocked immigrants, transgender children, liberal women, and fat people, as well as conspiracy theories that targeted Parkland “crisis actors.” (Kufrin is a self-described liberal who voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.) Upon the duo getting engaged, they admitted during the live season finale that they’re “growing and processing” despite “different beliefs,” with Yrigoyen, who has generally eschewed the spotlight in the ensuing years, insisting that he “didn’t mean to offend anybody” with his “double taps or likes.”

Fast-forward to this past May, when Yrigoyen became headline Bachelor Nation news once again with his social-media presence: He posted frequently in support of America’s police amid the Black Lives Matter movement and urged his followers to be kind to the “suffering” officers who were working during the nationwide protests. “The Thin Blue Line represents each officer protecting protestors, properties, and businesses,” he wrote, “while being threatened, attacked, shot, shot at, hit with vehicles, and other forms of brutality.” Several prominent Bachelor and Bachelorette alums condemned Yrigoyen’s posts, and Kufrin had to clarify that she didn’t “align” with her fiancé’s opinions while also remaining mum about the possibility of a split. Enjoy being free from him, girl! We’ll Venmo you some rosé money.