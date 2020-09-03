Robert Pattinson Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19

This is not how to wear a mask. Photo: YouTube

Update 3 p.m.: After Warner Bros. told Deadline that The Batman had to halt production in the U.K. due to a positive COVID-19 result among the production, Vanity Fair “confirmed through other highly placed sources” that the coronavirus-positive person is Robert Pattinson himself. “Pattinson’s representative did not immediately return a request for comment,” according to Vanity Fair. Get well soon, RPatz. Gotham needs you.

Someone tell Batman that your mask is supposed to cover your nostrils and mouth, not everything but your nostrils and mouth. Now, just three days after Matt Reeves’s The Batman resumed filming in the U.K., after a five-and-a-half-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, the production has had to shut down again after an undisclosed member of the production tested positive for COVID-19. Warner Bros. told Deadline, “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.” According to the New York Times, new reported cases of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom have actually been on the rise throughout the summer, with the country having the worst COVID-19 rates in Europe and new reported cases still surpassing a thousand daily. Is that a dark and twisted enough timeline for you, DC fans?