The Boys in the Band Trailer: Back by Popular Demand

Since the 2020 Broadway season is officially toast, we might as well close our eyes and pretend we’re watching this straight from the Booth Theatre. The recent production of The Boys in the Band has been adapted as a film for Netflix by Ryan Murphy, with the original cast returning to make us nostalgic for a time you could gather more than two people in an apartment: Set in 1960s New York City, an alcoholic screenwriter (Jim Parsons) hosts a birthday party for his good friend (Zachary Quinto, in a proto-Starsky & Hutch look), with “the same old tired fairies you’ve seen around since day one” (including Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, and Michael Benjamin Washington) joining the celebrations. A few cigarette bowls, handles of vodka, and tearful phone calls later, the men’s friendships may never recover from the heartache. The film will premiere on September 30.

