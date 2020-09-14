In April, Showtime announced it had ordered a four-part documentary series from former stand-up comedian Mike Binder (who directed Bill Burr’s 2019 Netflix special, Paper Tiger) about the iconic, long-running Los Angeles comedy club the Comedy Store, and today the network dropped the trailer for the show. The Comedy Store’s owner and founder, Mitzi Shore, passed away in 2018 at age 87, and Binder’s docuseries will spotlight Shore’s wildly influential club, “which over the past 47 years has launched the careers of a breathtaking array of stars.” The trailer, unsurprisingly, is jam-packed with comedy stars, including David Letterman, Jim Carrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Andrew Dice Clay, Howie Mandel, Chris Rock, Whitney Cummings, Jay Leno, and Burr, not to mention snippets of old footage of comedians performing on the Comedy Store stage, such as Carrey, Sam Kinison, and Richard Pryor. Count on Carrey to describe the club in cosmic terms: “This was a beam to infinite space.”

The Comedy Store debuts on Showtime on Sunday, October 4.