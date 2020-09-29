Photo: Netflix

Gather the corgis and maybe take some iron supplements, because the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series race has already begun. Ahead of The Crown’s fourth season premiering on November 15, the show released new images of the only two supporting characters that we care about, if we’re being honest: Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, who have been blessed with incredibly expensive wigs and even better power outfits. (Those on-set paparazzi photos could only do so much.) Anderson and Corrin, a newcomer, will be joining Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, and Tobias Menzies for the new season, which is set to chronicle the most salacious palace intrigue from the late 1970s to the early 1990s, presumably with a whole lot of hairspray.

