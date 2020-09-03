The Glorias Trailer: Julianne Moore Dons the Steinem Glasses

The year? 1998. The cosmic coincidence? Two different CGI children’s movies about ant colonies — A Bug’s Life and Antz — were released in theaters. Now, basically the same thing has happened. Only instead of dueling projects about the concept of ants, it’s dueling projects about second wave feminism in the 1970s as told through the specific lens of the founding of Ms. Magazine, brought to life by revered actresses playing Gloria Steinem and Bella Abzug in period-appropriate wigs. Earlier this year, the feminist plot of the Mrs. America series on Hulu was frequently interrupted by the Republican plot of Cate Blanchett fighting the ERA. Now, the trailer for Julie Taymor’s The Glorias is out and there’s not a Schlafly in sight. Just #girlboss #yasqueen signaling and Alicia Vikander for some reason. Which Gloria will come out on top: Rose Byrne or Julianne Moore? The Glorias drops on Prime Video September 30, so you can pit women against women and be the judge. It’s a trick question, though. The One Gloria to Rule Them All is Gloria Bell.

Related