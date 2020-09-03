Madone! The Godfather Part III Is Getting Rereleased in Theaters

Same, dude. Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Some galaxy-brained quantum physicist at Paramount decided that now would be a good time to restore and release a new edit of The Godfather in theaters — and furthermore, that they should rerelease only the third one, a.k.a. the bad one, a.k.a. the flop. In honor of the film’s 30th anniversary, this edit of The Godfather Part III will feature some exciting new punctuation and will be called Mario Puzo’s THE GODFATHER, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, according to a press release from Paramount Pictures. This revised version of the final film in Francis Ford Coppola’s Godfather trilogy “achieves director/screenwriter Coppola and screenwriter Puzo’s original vision for the finale,” according to the release, and it will have a limited theatrical run sometime in December, followed by VOD and disc releases. It’s an offer we may or may not refuse.