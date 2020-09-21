Coronavirus Won’t Stop Roulades in This New Great British Baking Show Trailer

Ready, set, prepare your brain to boil down to a nice chocolate icing. Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming new season of The Great British Baking Show, proving that not even the coronavirus can stop the powerful force known as the Paul Hollywood handshake. Filming the season in a “biosphere” for two nonstop months, the show will look a bit different amid the current pandemic, and we’re not just talking about new presenter Matt Lucas: The altered tent was moved and attached to a nearby countryside hotel, and all 12 bakers were required to quarantine at the hotel until their bakes let them down. Even Noel Fielding’s shirts are looking a bit repressed. Tune into the “familiar, comforting, and lovely” show on September 25.

