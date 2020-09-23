The Haunting of Bly Manor Trailer: Valley of the Dolls

We can confirm that there’s one solid jump scare in the new trailer for Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor, and we’re not even talking about all of those creepy sentient dolls that thrive in the dark. A scalp being pulled to the ground by unseen forces, though? Much worse. Set in 1980s England, Bly Manor is a gothic romance story that follows a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti, of murderous You fame) who steps in to help raise her orphaned niece and nephew with the help of the manor’s chef, housekeeper, and groundskeeper, which is destined to go perfectly well and not involve any hidden ghosts or bludgeoned love interests at all. “The people here?” someone puts it in the trailer, “they’re born here, they die here.” Maybe they all just really love the endless acres and sumptuous staircases, but probably not. The nine-episode season, which serves as a follow-up anthology to The Haunting of Hill House, will premiere on October 9.

