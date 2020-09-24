Steven Soderbergh Says The Knick Will Rise From the Dead

Just don’t expect to see much more of him. Photo: Cinemax

If there’s ever been a boom time for the medical drama, it’s now, when medical drama surrounds us. So it feels fitting for Steven Soderbergh, already a prophet of the COVID-19 pandemic, to bring us news that his medical drama The Knick is returning. Talking with the Playlist, Soderbergh confirmed that Moonlight Oscar winner Barry Jenkins and Knick and Moonlight star André Holland were working on a third season, along with original creators and showrunners Jack Amiel and Michael Begler. (The news came in an interview about Soderbergh’s Quibi project Wireless, making this possibly the best thing that’s happened because of Quibi.) “[André and Barry] came up with a really great approach with Jack and Michael,” Soderbergh said. “And that seems to be advancing rapidly. I just read the pilot, which is terrific.” After directing seasons one and two for Cinemax, Soderbergh now plans to only stay on as an executive producer. “I told them, ‘Look, I had, I had my shot. Godspeed, take it in whatever direction you want,’” he said, without confirming if Jenkins planned to direct. “That’s all Barry’s baby,” he added.

The Knick’s second season ended with the death of Dr. John W. Thackery, the main character played by Clive Owen. Holland co-starred as Dr. Algernon C. Edwards in New York’s Knickerbocker Hospital at the turn of the 20th century. If that weren’t enough Soderbergh-Holland news for you, the director also confirmed that the pair was working on a “follow-up” to their 2019 sports movie High Flying Bird, although Soderbergh won’t direct that one either. Guess that coronavirus committee must be keeping him busy.