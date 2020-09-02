Pandemic. Fascism. Adele’s bantu knots. 2020 has put us all through so much. Wouldn’t it be nice to be able to visit an old friend? Someone who lives far away, in a galaxy long, long ago (or something like that)? Everyone’s favorite little green ghoul buddy knows that we missed him, knows that we need him, and most importantly knows that it isn’t totally safe to go to Disney World right now to buy merchandise of him. This is where streaming comes in. Today, Disney Plus announced that new episodes of “The Baby Yoda and Friends Variety Hour,” also known as The Mandalorian, will return with new episodes streaming on October 30. The new season of the hit Star Wars universe series will feature heartthrob Boba Fett and mythical space warrior Timothy Olyphant.

