The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer: Where Baby Yoda Leads, We Will Follow

May the force continue to be with this: The trailer for The Mandalorian season two has been unveiled, with the iconic duo of Baby Yoda (puppet) and the titular, eternally helmet-ed gunfighter (Pedro Pascal) taking their buddy dramedy to even further depths of the galaxy. The goal? Reuniting our little green fella with “its own kind,” even though, as pretty much everyone in the trailer realizes, they have no idea what its own kind is. “You expect me to search the galaxy,” our Mandalorian says, “and deliver this creature to a race of enemy sorcerers?” In this climate? Baby Yoda, for his part, is being very helpful by floating around in his bassinet and cooing on command. The new season will begin streaming on Disney+ on October 30.

