HBO Dream Team Nicole Kidman, David E. Kelley, Wigs Return With The Undoing

Listen to the rain on the roof go pit-pitty-pat: That’s the sound of the Hugh Grantaissance. Esteemed thespian Phoenix Buchanan has landed a role in upcoming HBO limited series The Undoing from filmmaker Susanne Bier, based on the novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz. The latest trailer for the moody, mysterious drama shows us more of the winning formula that worked so well for HBO with Big Little Lies: David E. Kelley writing, Nicole Kidman starring, and wigs aplenty atop her head. We first see Grant and Kidman being insufferable at some sort of fundraiser, just a couple of “rich, entitled people” with rich, entitled people problems. But they have secrets: Edgar Ramírez plays an FBI agent investigating the murder of “a fourth grade mother who had been bludgeoned to death,” and Donald Sutherland says menacing things like, “You speak of ugliness; you have not met ugliness.”

According to the press release from HBO, Kidman and Grant play wealthy New Yorkers Grace and Jonathan Fraser, “who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight, a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.” Following in the footsteps of the precocious children at the center of Big Little Lies, vroom-vroom honey boy Noah Jupe will play Kidman and Grant’s “artistic 12-year-old son.” The limited series will premiere Sunday, October 25, at 9 p.m. ET, giving you plenty of time to read the book first.