The Venture Bros. Canceled After Seven Seasons at Adult Swim

Photo: Adult Swim

The Venture Bros., the long-running animated series, has reportedly been canceled by Adult Swim after seven seasons stretched out over fifteen years. The pilot of the action comedy first premiered on February 16, 2003, with the show’s first season debuting on August 7, 2004. The Venture Bros. followed the adventures of the Venture family, including sweet but sheltered teens Hank and Dean, and their super-scientist father Dr. Thaddeus “Rusty” Venture, as they battle their long-time arch-nemesis The Monarch and the baddies of The Guild of Calamitous Intent. The show’s last season aired its final episode on October 7, 2018.

The Venture Bros. creator Christopher McCulloch, who also goes by the pseudonym Jackson Publick, announced the series’s cancelation on Monday. “Unfortunately, it’s true: #VentureBros has been canceled,” he tweeted. “We got the highly disappointing news a few months ago, while we were writing what would have been season 8. We thank you, our amazing fans, for 17 years of your kind (and patient) attention. And, as always, We Love You.”

Update: Adult Swim tweeted their support for the series, or, at least, some future manifestation of The Venture Bros. Monday evening, after news of its cancellation hit Twitter. “We also want more Venture Bros. and have been working with Jackson and Doc to find another way to continue the Venture Bros. story,” they posted.