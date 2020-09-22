The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ Just Broke a Billboard Record

The Weeknd. Photo: Steven Ferdman/WireImage

This song has been stuck in our heads for how long? It’s officially been 28 weeks (a.k.a. seven months a.k.a. a pandemic eternity) since the Weeknd’s song “Blinding Lights” took over TikTok, radio waves, and the Billboard Hot 100, earning it the record for most weeks in the Hot 100’s coveted Top Five, per Billboard. Down to No. 5 this week, “Blinding Lights” managed to beat out Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” for the record, which he previously held with 27 weeks. “Blinding Lights” unseated “The Box” by Roddy Ricch, which had spent 11 glorious weeks squeaking at the top, back on March 30. The After Hours single spent four weeks at the top before succumbing to the summer of music and nothing else. Currently, Cardi B’s “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion is spending its fourth week at No. 1. BTS’s “Dynamite,” their first English-language single, is at No. 2 after debuting at No. 1. Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk and DaBaby’s “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Ricch both held it down at No. 3 and No. 4 this week. On top of its chart success, “Blinding Lights” won the Weeknd Video of the Year and Best R&B at the MTV VMAs … yet he still won’t do the TikTok dance. SMH, is this your king?